DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.74 N/A -8.23 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 29 8.22 N/A -3.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 73.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 95.5%. DropCar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance while Pluralsight Inc. has 30.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pluralsight Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.