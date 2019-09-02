DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Comparison side by side

Since DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.69 N/A -8.23 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DropCar Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DropCar Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DropCar Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Dropbox Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 20.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DropCar Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders owned 9.4% of DropCar Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.