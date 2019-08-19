DropCar Inc. (DCAR) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Comparing side by side

DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DropCar Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -8.23 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 65 8.59 N/A 1.50 49.14

In table 1 we can see DropCar Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

DropCar Inc. has a beta of 2.86 and its 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DropCar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given DropCar Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $60.8, while its potential downside is -12.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DropCar Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 91.2%. Insiders owned roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year DropCar Inc. had bearish trend while Cadence Design Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.