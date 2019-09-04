Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 4.93 N/A -0.07 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dropbox Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dropbox Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dropbox Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc. has a 16.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. was less bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.