Dropbox Inc. (DBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 4.89 N/A -0.07 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.21 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forescout Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc.’s upside potential is 13.34% at a $21.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dropbox Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.