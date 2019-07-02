Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) Comparing side by side

Both Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.04 N/A -1.23 0.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 49814400.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dropbox Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dropbox Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, The KeyW Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. The KeyW Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dropbox Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.95% for Dropbox Inc. with average target price of $33. On the other hand, The KeyW Holding Corporation’s potential downside is -100.00% and its average target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Dropbox Inc. looks more robust than The KeyW Holding Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The KeyW Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than The KeyW Holding Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The KeyW Holding Corporation beats Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.