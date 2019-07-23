Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 6.87 N/A -1.23 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.09 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dropbox Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Rosetta Stone Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dropbox Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 35.25% for Dropbox Inc. with average price target of $33. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 18.63%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dropbox Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 87% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Dropbox Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.