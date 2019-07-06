Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dropbox Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dropbox Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.40% -32.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Dropbox Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dropbox Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

With average target price of $32.75, Dropbox Inc. has a potential upside of 30.17%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Dropbox Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dropbox Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than Dropbox Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Dropbox Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Dividends

Dropbox Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.