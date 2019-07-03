Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparison side by side

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00 Instructure Inc. 42 7.20 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dropbox Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Inc. and Instructure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 31.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 88.5%. About 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Instructure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has weaker performance than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dropbox Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.