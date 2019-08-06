Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Comparing side by side

Both Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 24 6.14 N/A -0.07 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.17 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dropbox Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Inpixon is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Dropbox Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dropbox Inc. and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Dropbox Inc.’s upside potential is 51.31% at a $33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and Inpixon has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 9.2%. Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 0.06% are Inpixon’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.