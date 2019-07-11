Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparing side by side

Both Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 23 7.14 N/A -1.23 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.39 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dropbox Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Dropbox Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.