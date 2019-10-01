Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Contrasting side by side

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 19 2.24 204.50M -0.07 0.00 ePlus inc. 80 2.91 13.17M 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dropbox Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 1,076,315,789.47% -4.1% -1.5% ePlus inc. 16,507,896.72% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dropbox Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival ePlus inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ePlus inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dropbox Inc. and ePlus inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.37% for Dropbox Inc. with average price target of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dropbox Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Dropbox Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.