Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Contrasting side by side

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 22 4.92 N/A -0.07 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.79 N/A 0.02 263.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dropbox Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dropbox Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Dropbox Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Dropbox Inc. is $21.5, with potential upside of 5.81%. Competitively Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 23.97%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Dropbox Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. 1.3% are Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.