Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox Inc. 19 2.16 204.50M -0.07 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 45 1.33 120.76M 2.92 17.78

Table 1 demonstrates Dropbox Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dropbox Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox Inc. 1,069,560,669.46% -4.1% -1.5% CDK Global Inc. 265,581,702.22% -89.9% 12.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dropbox Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dropbox Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.71% for Dropbox Inc. with consensus price target of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. shares and 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Dropbox Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors CDK Global Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.