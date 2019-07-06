Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; SJW (SJW) Sentiment Is 1.4

SJW Corp (SJW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 74 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 53 decreased and sold stakes in SJW Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 17.81 million shares, up from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding SJW Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Dropbox, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.20M shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 23.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 10/05/2018 – Dropbox tops paying subscriber estimates in first results since IPO; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX 1Q REV. $316.3M; 15/05/2018 – Dropbox eyes security, machine learning technologies in Israel; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Earnings: Files a Win in First Earnings Since IPO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat expectations for earnings, revenue and guidance; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Loss/Shr $2.13; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat expectations for earnings and revenue

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.31 billion. The Company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 26.39% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SJW’s profit will be $14.82 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. It has a 34.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 88,532 shares traded. SJW Group (SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500.