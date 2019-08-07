Drive Shack Inc. (DS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.34 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Drive Shack Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Drive Shack Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Drive Shack Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.44% and an $7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $10.75, which is potential -67.95% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than Cousins Properties Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares and 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares. About 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. was more bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Drive Shack Inc.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.