Drive Shack Inc. (DS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

This is a contrast between Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 -1.01 59.89M -0.64 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 1.29 83.41M 1.33 9.19

Table 1 demonstrates Drive Shack Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 1,310,761,419.10% -58.7% -8.7% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 658,326,756.12% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Drive Shack Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Drive Shack Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 11.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Drive Shack Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 55.3% respectively. 0.3% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. was more bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Drive Shack Inc.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.