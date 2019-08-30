Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Reaches $4.72 After 5.00% Down Move; ISUZU MOTORS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (ISUZF) Shorts Lowered By 36.86%

The stock of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 354,170 shares traded or 74.40% up from the average. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has declined 13.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DS News: 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Drive Shack Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DS); 15/05/2018 – Trafelet Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Drive Shack; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $70.4 MLN VS $69.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.38; 23/04/2018 – Drive Shack Orlando Celebrates National Golf Day With Free BayPlay; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Rev $70.4M; 09/03/2018 – Drive Shack Short-Interest Ratio Rises 121% to 13 DaysThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $316.40 million company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DS worth $15.82 million less.

ISUZU MOTORS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) had a decrease of 36.86% in short interest. ISUZF’s SI was 101,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 36.86% from 160,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 508 days are for ISUZU MOTORS LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ISUZF)’s short sellers to cover ISUZF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 100 shares traded. Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $316.40 million. The firm invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans.

More notable recent Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Drive Shack’s (DS) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Drive Shack (DS) Misses Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Appoints Hana Khouri as President – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.