Drive Shack Inc. (DS) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Glovista Investments Raised Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position

Glovista Investments Llc increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 637.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc acquired 78,971 shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock declined 14.81%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 91,364 shares with $393,000 value, up from 12,393 last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $78.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 26.24M shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK

Analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Drive Shack Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 83,033 shares traded. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has declined 4.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DS News: 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Drive Shack Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DS); 05/04/2018 – Drive Shack Makes Highly Anticipated Debut; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY CORE LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.02; 07/03/2018 DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.38; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $70.4 MLN VS $69.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Drive Shack Short-Interest Ratio Rises 121% to 13 Days; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Rev $66.7M

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc decreased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 21,322 shares to 237,959 valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Franklin Templeton Etf Tr stake by 18,704 shares and now owns 108,049 shares. Ishares Tr (ILF) was reduced too.