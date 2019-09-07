Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -0.64 0.00 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.64 N/A 1.70 11.65

In table 1 we can see Drive Shack Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

Drive Shack Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Drive Shack Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Drive Shack Inc. and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 89.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.87% 1.86% 0.2% 1.28% -4.45% 8.04%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Newcastle Investment Corp. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.