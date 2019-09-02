Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Comparing side by side

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.64 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.19 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Drive Shack Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta indicates that Drive Shack Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, National Retail Properties Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Drive Shack Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 48.62% for Drive Shack Inc. with consensus price target of $7. National Retail Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.5 consensus price target and a -1.16% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Drive Shack Inc. seems more appealing than National Retail Properties Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Drive Shack Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 92.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Drive Shack Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc.

