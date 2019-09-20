Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 0.95 N/A -0.64 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.13 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Drive Shack Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Drive Shack Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc. was less bullish than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Farmland Partners Inc. beats Drive Shack Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.