Drive Shack Inc. (DS) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.16 N/A -0.66 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.82 N/A 1.32 11.43

Table 1 demonstrates Drive Shack Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Drive Shack Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -9.3% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Drive Shack Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Drive Shack Inc.’s upside potential is 34.10% at a $7 consensus target price. Competitively Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus target price of $15.5, with potential upside of 2.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Drive Shack Inc. appears more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Drive Shack Inc. and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 63.9% respectively. Drive Shack Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Drive Shack Inc. -4.52% 6.51% 10.7% -13.18% -4.16% 29.34% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49%

For the past year Drive Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Drive Shack Inc.

