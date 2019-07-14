Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Pultegroup Has 0.88 Sentiment

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 179 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 203 sold and decreased their stock positions in Pultegroup Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 223.45 million shares, down from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 111 New Position: 68.

Analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Drive Shack Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 169,038 shares traded. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has declined 4.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DS News: 05/04/2018 – Drive Shack Makes Highly Anticipated Debut; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 71c; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Drive Shack 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 09/03/2018 – Drive Shack Short-Interest Ratio Rises 121% to 13 Days; 07/03/2018 – Drive Shack 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 – DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY CORE LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.02; 07/03/2018 DRIVE SHACK INC – QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER WA BASIC SHARE $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Trafelet Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Drive Shack; 03/05/2018 – Drive Shack 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Newcastle Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $323.74 million. The firm invests in and manages real estate related and other investments, including senior housing properties; debt investments financed with collateralized debt obligations; other debt investments; and investments in golf courses and facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in securities, including commercial mortgage backed securities, senior unsecured debt issued by property REITs, and real estate related asset backed securities, as well as in loans, such as real estate related and other loans, including corporate bank loans, commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and subprime mortgage loans.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.30 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 3.52M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. for 498,376 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 3.44% invested in the company for 586,753 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 3.4% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 244,219 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.24M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.