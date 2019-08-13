Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Since Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 43 4.56 N/A -2.60 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dril-Quip Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a -0.74 beta and it is 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Dril-Quip Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dril-Quip Inc.’s consensus target price is $44, while its potential downside is -10.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17%. Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 53.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. has 75.22% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.