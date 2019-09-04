Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

This is a contrast between Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.15 N/A -2.60 0.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A 0.50 13.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Ranger Energy Services Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dril-Quip Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.6% respectively. Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.