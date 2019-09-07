Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 45 4.45 N/A -2.60 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.50 N/A -4.71 0.00

Demonstrates Dril-Quip Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dril-Quip Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.25, while its potential upside is 87.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Dril-Quip Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. had bullish trend while NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.