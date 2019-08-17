Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.40 N/A -2.60 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13

In table 1 we can see Dril-Quip Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dril-Quip Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Dril-Quip Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Dril-Quip Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Dril-Quip Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.86% and an $44 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dril-Quip Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was more bullish than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.