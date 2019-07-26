Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Reaches $51.98 After 6.00% Up Move; Ciena (CIEN) Shorts Up By 5.19%

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. CIEN’s SI was 5.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 5.40 million shares previously. With 1.74M avg volume, 3 days are for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s short sellers to cover CIEN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.43 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M

The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.13% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 443,457 shares traded or 35.97% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.88B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $55.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRQ worth $112.98M more.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp invested 0.05% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,993 shares. Century Companies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Moreover, Voya Invest Lc has 0.06% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 10,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 49,020 shares. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 726,638 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 639,604 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp owns 0.02% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 6,420 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 24,707 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ciena had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, June 7. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, June 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 36.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $75,820 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 was sold by SMITH GARY B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Pnc Group reported 33,373 shares stake. Advisory stated it has 45,686 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 18.08M shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic invested in 65,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 29,585 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,934 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 19,369 shares. 524,328 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Hillsdale Invest Management owns 0.21% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 63,300 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 206,046 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 27 shares. Sit Inv Associate has 0.14% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mackenzie stated it has 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Guyasuta Advsrs holds 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 21,000 shares.