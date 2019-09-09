Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Reaches $51.58 After 3.00% Up Move; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shorts Lowered By 2.52%

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. TYL’s SI was 824,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 845,600 shares previously. With 192,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL)’s short sellers to cover TYL’s short positions. The SI to Tyler Technologies Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.72. About 242,012 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.02% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 380,453 shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.79 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $53.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRQ worth $53.79 million more.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.82M for 117.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 109,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ranger Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Invesco owns 523,523 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 0.75% stake. Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Northern Corp reported 957,321 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 5,018 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 363,797 shares. Renaissance Limited Company holds 0.01% or 133,400 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc invested in 0% or 5,185 shares.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 77.83 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mngmt L P holds 7,000 shares. Nordea has 40,128 shares. Wms Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 139,640 were accumulated by Bares Cap Management Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,960 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance accumulated 1,276 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.02% or 4,277 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 1,519 are owned by Old Natl Bank & Trust In. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 439,621 shares. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 19,798 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com holds 2,875 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 5.43% above currents $253.72 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, August 2. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $28500 target.