Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) EPS Estimated At $0.11; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 155.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. DRQ’s profit would be $3.98M giving it 123.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Dril-Quip, Inc.’s analysts see 266.67% EPS growth. It closed at $54.36 lastly. It is up 0.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 71 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 54 reduced and sold equity positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 15.02 million shares, up from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.72% more from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 175,491 shares traded or 67.94% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $698.61 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 38.68 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17M for 41.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.