Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Dril-Quip Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Dril-Quip Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 72,276,029.06% -8.00% -7.40% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dril-Quip Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 35.82M 50 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

$51 is the consensus price target of Dril-Quip Inc., with a potential upside of 5.59%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Dril-Quip Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dril-Quip Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dril-Quip Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Dril-Quip Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dril-Quip Inc.’s competitors are 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.