Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 44 4.17 N/A -2.60 0.00 ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.53 N/A -5.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dril-Quip Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dril-Quip Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4% ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dril-Quip Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ION Geophysical Corporation’s 3.87 beta is the reason why it is 287.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. are 10 and 7.7. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dril-Quip Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dril-Quip Inc. and ION Geophysical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ION Geophysical Corporation has 7.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22% ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.