Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Contrasting side by side

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dril-Quip Inc. 42 4.41 N/A -2.60 0.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 9 0.46 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dril-Quip Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Volatility and Risk

Dril-Quip Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

11.9 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dril-Quip Inc. Its rival Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Dril-Quip Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dril-Quip Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.78% and an $44 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Dril-Quip Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dril-Quip Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9%

For the past year Dril-Quip Inc. was more bullish than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dril-Quip Inc. beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.