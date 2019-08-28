Dril Quip (DRQ) Valuation Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Position by $300,780; Wellington Shields Capital Management Holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Has Lowered by $690,472 as Market Value Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 66.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 16,725 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 10,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 285,620 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 20,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 72,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 92,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 665,335 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Management Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.08% or 39,754 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 94,667 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 8,500 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 8,581 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 43,377 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Century Inc owns 11,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 690,284 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 660,027 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,186 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.06% or 24,820 shares. Oppenheimer & Com has 14,386 shares. Orinda Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 3.96% or 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.46 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 42,153 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 30,203 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.06% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 25,376 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Chilton Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,025 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 241,496 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The New York-based Qs Investors Lc has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).