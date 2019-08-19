Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Price Rose While Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Regis Management Co Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Cut by $1.11 Million

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 251,073 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 14,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 221,298 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 236,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 119,903 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0.33% or 440,106 shares. Diversified Trust reported 2,255 shares. 1.12 million were reported by Meritage Limited Partnership. 1,563 are owned by Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Utah Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 1.46M are held by Blair William & Il. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 148,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma holds 494,787 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Lc invested in 1.01% or 510,947 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 136,620 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 0.04% or 932 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Co has 2.6% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 87.89 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 57,063 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 523,523 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 221,298 shares. Bankshares invested in 5,060 shares or 0% of the stock. 106,908 are held by Legal And General Group Plc. Argent Company accumulated 4,963 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.01% or 726,638 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.12 million shares. 562,409 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.04% or 44,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.14% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 42,153 shares in its portfolio.

