Dril Quip (DRQ) Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose; Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $7.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 40,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,523 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, down from 563,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 246,927 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $249.93. About 925,744 shares traded or 58.87% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 195,253 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,969 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 1.25% or 8,469 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.15% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Invesco Limited reported 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 107,646 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest reported 5,208 shares. Moreover, Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sasco Inc Ct reported 2,801 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Foundation reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 31,560 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,235 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 246,618 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 133,400 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.70M shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 246,768 shares. 56,133 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Bluecrest Mgmt owns 4,866 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 3.80M shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 5.47 million shares. Birch Run Capital Advsr LP reported 158,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 11,972 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). D E Shaw & Company accumulated 0% or 28,957 shares. 453,296 were accumulated by Atlanta L L C. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 3,073 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0.06% or 49,020 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.22% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 443.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.