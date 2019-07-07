Dril Quip (DRQ) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Upped Holding by $319,500; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc. (DRQ) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 626,728 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, up from 619,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 209,446 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 99,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Rent Car Hldg Co Inc Com by 241,343 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $94.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc Com by 1,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,280 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 410,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 1.70 million were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Btim owns 0.32% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 512,017 shares. 53 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 62,500 are owned by Prtnrs. Proshare Lc stated it has 7,108 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Swiss Bankshares owns 65,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 1,092 shares. 58,837 are owned by Prudential Financial. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 11,412 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares to 95,550 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).