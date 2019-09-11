Dril Quip (DRQ) Holder Franklin Resources Lowered Holding by $5.83 Million as Share Price Rose; American Assets Investment Management Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $390,000 as Share Price Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 129,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 69,860 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 199,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 294,791 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.82 million for 117.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.37M shares to 13.63 million shares, valued at $987.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.