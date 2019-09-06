Dril Quip (DRQ) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut by $7.51 Million Its Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 97,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.83M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 209,149 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 14,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 221,298 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 236,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 394,882 shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 81,742 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Blair William & Co Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 66,283 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cwm Limited holds 0% or 45 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company owns 135,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Baupost Ltd Ma reported 13.73M shares stake. 11,300 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Bridger Management Limited Com owns 480,179 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd owns 17,883 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 29,211 shares. 34,430 are held by Citadel Lc. Envestnet Asset Management reported 31,151 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 249,702 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat Offers Business Aviation Customers Double the Speeds on its Ku Advanced Network – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Finisar Unveils High Resolution Optical Spectrum Analyzer – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 70,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,291 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Engy Opportunities Ltd Company holds 3.12% or 29,304 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,972 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 32,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 316,056 shares. Aperio Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 109,342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Lp reported 6,420 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 246,768 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc reported 292,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Pathstone Family Office accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com owns 106,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 173,958 shares to 830,687 shares, valued at $166.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 42,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Double Expansion XPakâ„¢ Liner Hanger System – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dril Quip pops ~10% post mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 155.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $3.98 million for 109.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.