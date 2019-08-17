Dril (DRQ) Stock Value Rose While Heartland Advisors Decreased Position; Fishman Jay A LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 27,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 295,539 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, down from 323,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 369,354 shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51B, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 13,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,686 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 5,229 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Com owns 62,500 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 476,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 10,116 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 34,905 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Brinker Capital reported 6,235 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.1% or 453,296 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 18,833 shares.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09M for 393.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 145,178 shares to 354,650 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,740 were accumulated by Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 0.33% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arrow Fin holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,036 shares. North American Mngmt Corp reported 2,931 shares. Linscomb Williams invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 8,053 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 11,989 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Telos Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 7,990 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M Secs owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,405 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 804,235 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 16,496 shares. 47,022 are owned by Novare Capital Management Ltd Llc. Baldwin Investment Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,335 shares.

