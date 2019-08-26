Dril (DRQ) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $33.80 Million; Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Stock Price Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Increased by $583,480 Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 751,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 321,647 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 350,002 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 335,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 61,885 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 74,957 shares to 423,008 shares, valued at $77.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 54,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 376.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Moreover, Sg Americas Llc has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Citigroup has 18,418 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited holds 0.03% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 18,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,026 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 117,883 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 143 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank accumulated 6,850 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc owns 9,157 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.56 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. M&T Bancorp holds 8,491 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.04% or 81,707 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.16M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 54,598 shares. 1,499 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Group Incorporated. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 422,190 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 112,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 10,889 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp reported 350,002 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 3,658 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Enterprise Fincl Corp has 563,235 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

