Driehaus Capital Management Upped Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $2.24 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Boeing (BA) Position by $403,098

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 124,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 492,435 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 368,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 256,075 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,660 shares to 11,716 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 32,139 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,698 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC also sold $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.