Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Williams Cos (WMB) Stake By $3.58 Million; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 66.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 127,719 shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 65,710 shares with $1.89M value, down from 193,429 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $27.79B valuation. It closed at $22.93 lastly. It is down 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 39 funds increased or started new holdings, while 34 sold and reduced their positions in Holly Energy Partners LP. The funds in our database reported: 31.02 million shares, down from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 7.49M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.69M shares. Syntal Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 31,348 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 7,043 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 40,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 198,898 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Smithfield Tru Communication stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Barnett Inc has 0.17% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lifeplan Financial Group holds 58 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 3,215 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.71% above currents $22.93 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Class A stake by 168,318 shares to 383,201 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) stake by 8,858 shares and now owns 79,080 shares. On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN) was raised too.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for 129,240 shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 5.22 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 270,199 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Holly Energy Partners Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners declares $0.6725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 93,937 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 21/03/2018 – Opioid epidemic leads to new threat: Hep C infection and deaths; 22/03/2018 – WESIZWE SEES FY HEPS 18.88C-23.91C VS 25.15C Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – HUGE GROUP SEES FY EPS, HEPS 43.40C-48.66C; 18/04/2018 – Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Denham: Rep. Denham addresses wildfire response and mitigation in committee hearing with Stanislaus County’s Eric Holly; 23/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 23, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on the Armenian Genocide anniversary; 16/03/2018 – CA Senate Dems: March 16, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell urges high school juniors and seniors to apply NOW for free youth; 29/05/2018 – Klick Health’s Holly Henry & Sensei Labs’ Tara Vanderloo recognized on 2018 PM360 ELITE 100; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C