Driehaus Capital Management Raised Stake in Zendesk (ZEN); As Cooper Cos (COO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 1,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 18,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 17,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $335.38. About 221,535 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 43,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE COO: More companies are ‘exploring the direct listing route’ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ChannelAdvisor Promotes Beth Segovia to COO NYSE:ECOM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,152 shares to 39,951 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 338,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,040 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 412,130 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company holds 0.12% or 119,106 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 67,784 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 39,943 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Atlanta Cap Com L L C holds 106,358 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.21% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Ent Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,015 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 66,050 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 22,000 shares. Carroll Associate accumulated 0% or 18 shares. 730,384 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Bluemountain Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 5,021 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 46,912 shares to 20,088 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,375 shares, and cut its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.