Driehaus Capital Management Raised Stake in Caredx (CDNA) by $373,953; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Cut by $1.00 Million Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14 million, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 746,548 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 265,391 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

