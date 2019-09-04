Driehaus Capital Management Raised Position in Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) as Stock Price Rose; Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $558,920; Share Price Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 514,667 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 16,765 shares to 325,930 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 42,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,795 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank reported 22,644 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.01% or 114,922 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Grandfield & Dodd has 1.24% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 295,164 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Morgan Stanley stated it has 132,334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,563 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 2.06% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 169,175 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 13,835 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 166,101 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 2.16 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Citadel Limited reported 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Tower Rech Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 22,145 shares.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Announces Accubid Anywhere, an All-In-One Hosted Estimating Solution for MEP and ICT Contractors – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,191 shares to 747,325 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive $1.4M Bet On Walmart – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak stated it has 1,450 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell State Bank stated it has 784 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,595 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 84,588 shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Management stated it has 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 113 were reported by Clean Yield. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc reported 1,667 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.13% stake. Kessler Invest Gp Lc holds 1,645 shares. Private Asset has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Prtn stated it has 6.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Cap accumulated 12,149 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 3.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 98,477 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.86 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.