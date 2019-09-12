Driehaus Capital Management Raised Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST) by $452,439 as Shares Rose; Foster & Motley Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed by $412,257 as Shares Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 11,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 215,556 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, up from 203,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 411,621 shares traded or 29.41% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, down from 23,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 5.01 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Mltfct Usa Smcp Etf by 8,364 shares to 20,172 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf by 35,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,400 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Scott And Selber Incorporated has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,975 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 87,578 shares. Botty Investors Lc invested in 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 4.63M shares or 2.3% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.82% or 5,924 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 19,600 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,009 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 7.00M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 3.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,245 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 56,801 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,960 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology I by 116,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,037 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.73% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 75,226 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 8,763 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 36,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 63,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 30,889 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 31,038 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.05% or 172,900 shares. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,788 shares. 26,835 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 0.82% or 2.28M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 792 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd, a California-based fund reported 7,274 shares. Cookson Peirce & has 9,300 shares.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Two Businesses in New York â€“ WeCare Waste & Recycling and Valley Sanitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.