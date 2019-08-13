Driehaus Capital Management Raised Position in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) as Stock Rose; Court Place Advisors Upped Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $318,400; Market Valuation Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) by 113.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 343,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 646,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 303,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 375,696 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $11.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.23. About 15,382 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 0.03% or 260,522 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 108,082 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 72,949 shares. 7,000 are held by Numerixs. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 2.13 million shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 1.93M shares. Frontier Mgmt Communication Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 22,801 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 0% or 161,585 shares. 25,246 are owned by Coe Cap Management. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,076 shares. Advisory reported 82,299 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Holdings by 330,966 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 118,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,281 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust & Inv Communications reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,860 were accumulated by Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ftb holds 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 5 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). California-based Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 5.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Ycg Limited owns 400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 129,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 4,578 shares. First Republic Inv Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,004 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 198 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Weitz Management has 0.54% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756.

