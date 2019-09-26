Driehaus Capital Management Raised Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake By $8.62 Million; Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 83,645 shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 277,396 shares with $28.57 million value, up from 193,751 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 387,299 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 3 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold equity positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The funds in our database now own: 213,846 shares, down from 215,584 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is -0.95% below currents $85.56 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, September 11. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased A stake by 86,846 shares to 332,117 valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 62,725 shares and now owns 48,949 shares. Class A was reduced too.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. Shares for $71.27 million were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $30.50 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 598 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares.